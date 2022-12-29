National Guard Checks Homes In Buffalo For Blizzard Victims

(AP) — The National Guard is going door to door in parts of Buffalo and its suburbs to check on people who lost power during western New York’s deadliest winter storm in decades. Authorities are facing the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow as a deep freeze eases into milder weather. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says officials fear they may find people who died alone or are ailing. Officials say more than three dozen people so far are reported to have died because of the blizzard that raged Friday and Saturday. Temperatures rose above 40 degrees Wednesday and are expected to be in the low 50s by Friday.