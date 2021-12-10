National Guard Helping Virus-Sapped States, Hospitals

FILE - Rhode Island Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Griego works in a coronavirus mass-vaccination site at the former Citizens Bank headquarters in Cranston, R.I. More U.S. states desperate to defend against COVID-19 are calling on the National Guard and other military personnel to assist virus-weary medical staffs at hospitals and other care centers. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

More U.S. states desperate to defend against COVID-19 are calling on the National Guard and other military personnel to assist.

Staff at hospitals and other care centers are being worn down by a rise in virus cases that began before Thanksgiving, especially in some Northeast and Upper Midwest states. Meanwhile, New York state announced a statewide indoor mask order, effective Monday and lasting five weeks through the holiday season.

Gov. Kathy Hochul warns that New York is entering a “time of uncertainty.” The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks to 117,677 by Thursday, compared to 84,756 on Thanksgiving Day.