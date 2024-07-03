National Guard Member Dies In Fatal Crash

A 44-year-old National Guard member is dead after a two-vehicle fatal accident along a South Texas highway Tuesday.

State police were called at about 1 p.m. to an accident on U.S. Highway 277 some 24 miles north of Eagle Pass. Troopers say a flat tire on a Ford F-350 caused it to cross over in front of a van driven by Jeremy Vance Randolph of Dallas. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The truck driver and two passengers were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The investigation is ongoing.