Streets are blocked after reports that two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Anthony Peltier)

Streets are blocked after reports that two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Anthony Peltier)

The shooting of two National Guard members in the nation’s capital is being investigated as an act of terrorism. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said the gunman opened fire on the guardsmen “ambush style.”

The National Guard members remain in critical condition and have been identified as 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe. Pirro added the guardsmen were sworn in less than 24 hours before the shooting happened.

The suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old Afghan national and worked with the U.S. government in the fight against the Taliban. A pause on all immigration applications from Afghan nationals has been announced while security and vetting protocols are reviewed.