National Guard: No Plans To Send Troops To Polling Places Around State

A high-ranking officer with the Texas Army National Guard says there are no plans to send Guard troops to polling locations in Texas.

A news report on Monday said the Guard would deploy up to a thousand troops to five cities ahead of the November 3rd election. Major General Tracy Norris responded that there have been no requests for troops to be sent to any Texas polling place.

A media outlet had reported that the Texas National Guard would send troops to Houston, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, and San Antonio as soon as this weekend.