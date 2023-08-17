National Guard Officer Deployed To The Rio Grande Valley Faces Criminal Charges

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A National Guard commander assigned to the border in the Rio Grande Valley is facing multiple criminal charges including assault and sexual harassment.

The Army Times reports Lieutenant Colonel Mark Patterson was commanding a battalion headquartered in McAllen when he came under investigation early this year. Patterson was removed from command in May. He now faces a general court-martial.

Patterson, a veteran National Guard officer from New Hampshire, was deployed to the border last October by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The federal mission is separate from the Texas-funded and controlled border security mission known as Operation Lone Star.