National Guard Officer Deployed To The Valley Pleads Guilty To Assault, Sexual Harassment

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A National Guard commander assigned to the border in the Rio Grande Valley has pleaded guilty to assault and sexual harassment, and in exchange received only a reprimand as punishment. Lieutenant Colonel Mark Patterson admitted to the crimes at his court martial in San Antonio.

Patterson was commanding a battalion headquarted in McAllen when he came under an Army investigation early last year which led to him being removed from command in May, and to his court martial this week. The Army remains quiet as to the specifics of what prompted the investigation.

Patterson was a veteran National Guard officer from New Hampshire when he was deployed to the Valley by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to support the Border Patrol.