A suspected drunken driver took the life of a National Guard soldier in a 2-vehicle crash in McAllen this Labor Day weekend.

It happened early Sunday morning near Business 83 and 23rd Street.

McAllen police arrested 24-year-old Bianca Farmer on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. The crash killed 23-year-old Nashyra Whitaker, a member of the Louisiana Army National Guard.