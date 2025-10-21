File photo: Law enforcement officers watch as the gates close at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility as people protest outside on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

President Trump can deploy National Guard troops in Portland, Oregon. That’s the ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The panel said in its 2-1 ruling on Monday that presidential determinations are not reviewable by federal courts.

The dissenting judge blasted the ruling as “absurd,” writing that it “erodes core constitutional principles including sovereign States’ control over their States’ militias and the people’s First Amendment rights to assemble and to object to the government’s policies and actions.”

Meanwhile in the nation’s capital, DC’s attorney general says the National Guard could be deployed there until at least next summer.