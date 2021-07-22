NATIONAL

National Weather Service Launches “Destructive” Thunderstorm Phone Alerts

The National Weather Service is creating a new “destructive” severe thunderstorm category that will trigger alerts on all mobile devices.

Starting July 28th, the Weather Service is adding a “damage threat” tag to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. Severe thunderstorms can now be classified under three categories: destructive, considerable, and base.

Destructive storms must have hail over two-point-seven-five inches in diameter and winds over 80 miles per hour. Warnings labeled destructive will automatically activate a Wireless Emergency Alert on smartphones within the area.

