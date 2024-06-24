National Weather Service Releases Map Of Rainfall Following Tropical Storm

The National Weather Service says much of South Texas was drenched during last week’s tropical storm.

A map released by the weather services shows the amount of recorded rainfall between Tuesday and early Sunday. Areas west of the Rio Grande Valley received between two and four inches, while areas closer to the coast got three to six inches. Isolated areas got seven inches or more.

Communities around the area are evaluating the damage caused by the storm to see what qualifies for relief under state and local disaster guidelines.