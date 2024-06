A Texan convicted of killing a police officer in 2018 will now face execution. Brandon McCall was denied an appeal by the U.S. Supreme Court today.

McCall is on death row after he was found guilty of killing his suburban Dallas roommate and later, a police officer who tried to take him into custody. Attorneys for McCall argued the jury selection process was not properly handled during his trial. The state can now set a date for McCall’s execution.