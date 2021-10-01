Nation’s Most Restrictive Abortion Law Back In Texas court

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Jillian Dworin participates in a protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. Young people on social media have found a way to protest Texas' new law banning most abortions by focusing on a website established by the state's largest anti-abortion group that takes in tips on violations.(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Jillian Dworin participates in a protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. Young people on social media have found a way to protest Texas' new law banning most abortions by focusing on a website established by the state's largest anti-abortion group that takes in tips on violations.(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

(AP) — A federal judge is set to consider whether Texas can leave in place the nation’s most restrictive abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman on Friday is set to hear arguments over the law that bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks. That is before some women even know they’re pregnant. The law took effect in Texas in September. Abortion providers say in that short time Texas clinics have been put in danger of closing and women are driving hundreds of miles out of state to get care. The Biden administration has called the law unconstitutional and sued Texas last month. It’s unclear when the judge will decide whether to put the law on hold.