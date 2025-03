President Trump’s National Security Adviser says Iran is “on notice” after U.S. airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Mike Waltz told Fox News Sunday the military targeted the leadership of the Iran-backed group in response to their attacks on global shipping in the Red Sea.

The Houthis resumed attacks on international ships after Israel cut off aid to the Gaza Strip. U.S. officials say attacks against the Houthis will continue in the coming weeks unless the group stops its attacks.