NATO Chief: Missile Strike In Poland ‘Not Ukraine’s Fault’

Police officers check and secure an area outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an explosion of a Russian-made missile killed people, in Przewodow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Poland said Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country's east, killing a few people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" it was fired from Russia. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

“This is not Ukraine’s fault.” That’s what NATO’s secretary-general after a missile ended up hitting part of Poland.

Two civilians died, but Jens Stoltenberg said “Russia bears ultimate responsibility” due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The incident happened while Russia was firing missiles at cities across Ukraine.