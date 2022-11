NATO Chief: Missile Strike In Poland ‘Not Ukraine’s Fault’

Police officers check and secure an area outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an explosion of a Russian-made missile killed people, in Przewodow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Poland said Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country's east, killing a few people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" it was fired from Russia. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

“This is not Ukraine’s fault.” That’s what NATO’s secretary-general after a missile ended up hitting part of Poland.

Two civilians died, but Jens¬† Stoltenberg said “Russia bears ultimate responsibility” due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The incident happened while Russia was firing missiles at cities across Ukraine.