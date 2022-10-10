NATO Chief Rips Russia For Attacking Ukraine

A view of blood on the ground at the scene of Russian shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A view of blood on the ground at the scene of Russian shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

NATO’s chief is ripping Russia for attacking infrastructure in Ukraine. On Twitter, Jens Stoltenberg said the attacks were “horrific and indiscriminate.” He spoke with Ukraine’s foreign minister while adding NATO will keep up its support for Ukraine.

Stoltenberg’s tweet comes as Russia fired dozens of missiles across Ukraine today. That included the first strikes on the capital city of Kyiv in weeks.