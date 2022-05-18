NATO Talks With Finland, Sweden Falter But Will Continue

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg displays documents as Sweden and Finland applied for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. (Johanna Geron, Pool via AP)

(AP) — NATO diplomats say national envoys have failed to reach a consensus about whether to start membership talks with Finland and Sweden.

Wednesday’s development comes just as Turkey renewed its objections to the two Nordic countries joining. The envoys met at NATO headquarters after Finland and Sweden’s ambassadors submitted written applications to join the military organization.

The diplomats, who did not want to be named because of the sensitive nature of the proceedings, declined to say precisely who or what was holding up the procedure.

Meetings and diplomatic outreach will continue in coming days. U.S. President Joe Biden voiced optimism on the matter Wednesday. “I think we’re going to be OK,” he said.