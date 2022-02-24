WORLD

NATO Vows To Defend Its Entire Territory After Russia Attack

Fred Cruz
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. NATO envoys met in emergency session Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a large-scale attack on Ukraine as the 30-nation military organization prepares to bolster its defenses in allies neighboring both countries. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

(AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia has launched war on Ukraine and that the security alliance will defend every inch of its territory. Stoltenberg called for a summit of NATO leaders for Friday. He spoke shortly after the trans-Atlantic alliance agreed Thursday in emergency talks to further beef up its land, sea and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia. Some of NATO’s 30 member countries are supplying arms, ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine. But NATO as an organization isn’t. It won’t launch any military action in support of Ukraine which is a close partner but has no prospect of joining.

 

