Navy Official: U.S. Must Challenge China’s “Aggressive Behavior” In South China Sea

The Commander of the U.S. Seventh Fleet says China’s “aggressive behavior” in the South China Sea must be challenged and checked.

Vice Admiral Karl Thomas’s comments on Sunday followed the recent use of a water cannon against a Philippine vessel by China’s coast guard. Thomas assured the Philippines of U.S. backing in the face of what he called shared challenges in the region.

Thomas said, “My forces are out here for a reason.” The Seventh Fleet, headquartered in Japan, is the largest of the Navy’s forward-deployed fleets and includes as many as 70 ships, 150 aircraft, and more than 27-thousand sailors.