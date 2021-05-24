Navy Says It’s Charting A New Course After Rash Of Problems

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Stout handle mooring lines during the ship's return to home port at Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va., in this Oct. 12, 2020, photo. The USS Stout showed rust as it returned from the 210-day deployment. The rust was quickly removed and the ship repainted. But the rusty ship and its weary crew underscored the costly toll of deferred maintenance on ships and long deployments on sailors. (Spc. Jason Pastrick/U.S. Navy via AP)