Navy To Allow USS George Washington Sailors To Move Off Ship After Suicides

File: USS George Washington Wikipedia photo: (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey H. Kyhl/Released)

The U.S. Navy is allowing sailors to move off the USS George Washington after a series of deaths and suicides. Seven sailors on the ship have died in the last year, with four of them reportedly suicides.

The ship is currently docked off the coast of Virginia where the Navy will start letting hundreds of sailors live off the ship. Most of the crew already lives off ship, with around 400 sailors living on board. The suicides are being investigated by the Navy as well as two local law enforcement agencies.

