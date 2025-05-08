Nazi Found Guilty

A North Texas man has been found guilty of threating to lynch and kill the District Attorney in Nashville. David Bloyed traveled to Tennessee last year, to take part in a neo-Nazi rally. Court papers show that members were yelling anti-semitic slurs.

A bar worker was hit with a metal flagpole, which was flying a swastika flag. And that led to an arrest. Bloyed later ranted online about the incident, posting a picture of the DA with the caption, getting the rope. It took a jury less than one hour to convict the 60-year-old.