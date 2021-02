FILE - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban arrives at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., in this Monday, June 24, 2019, file photo. The NBA said Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, the national anthem will be played in arenas “in keeping with longstanding league policy” after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed he had decided not to play it before his team's home games this season. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The NBA is announcing all of its teams will play the national anthem before games shortly after the Dallas Mavericks said they would not.

The league issued a statement saying NBA teams will continue to comply with the long-standing policy as teams welcome fans back to their arenas. Dallas owner Mark Cuban told The Athletic he made the decision to stop playing the anthem.

Monday was the first Dallas home game with fans in attendance. Some players have protested social injustice during the anthem.