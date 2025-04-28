NATIONAL

NBC News Poll Highlights Trump’s Falling Approval Ratings

File photo: President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A new national poll reveals a significant drop in President Trump’s popularity less than 100 days into his presidency. The NBC News “Stay Tuned Poll” found 55-percent of Americans disapprove of how Trump has handled the presidency, while 45-percent approve.

On immigration, one of his strongest issues during the 2024 election, the poll found just over half disapprove of his policies while only 49-percent approve.

Meanwhile, the economy proved to be his weakest issue, with only 39-percent satisfied with his economic agenda and 61-percent voicing their opposition. Overall, 60-percent of those surveyed said they believed the U.S. is on the wrong track.

