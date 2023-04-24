NBC News Poll: Majorities Don’t Want Biden Or Trump To Run In 2024

A majority of Americans apparently don’t want either President Biden or former President Trump to run for the White House in 2024.

An NBC News poll finds 70 percent of those surveyed — including just over half of all Democrats — believe Biden shouldn’t run for a second term. Half of them cite Biden’s age as a major factor.

As for Trump, 60 percent of those polled — including a third of Republicans — think the former President should not run in 2024. The poll was taken just days before Biden’s expected announcement for re-election.