File photo: The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

NBC News Poll Shows Majority Of Voters Favor Trump Probe

(Washington, DC) — A new poll shows a majority of American voters think investigations into former President Trump’s alleged wrongdoing should go forward.

The poll was conducted after the FBI searched Trump’s south Florida home and recovered classified documents. It also shows three-quarters of all voters believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.