Federal Indictment Brought Against Henry Cuellar

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar has been indicted. The Justice Department today indicted Cuellar and his wife on bribery and conspiracy charges.

The indictment stems from a federal investigation into ties between a group of American business leaders and the country of Azerbaijan. The probe linked Cuellar to an Azerbaijan-controlled oil and gas company and a bank in Mexico.

The indictment states that from 2014 to 2021, Cuellar and his wife Imelda were paid nearly $600,000 by the energy company through what the indictment calls a “sham” contract. In exchange, Cuellar would influence legislation favorable to Azerbaijan and advance the country’s interests in the U.S.

Cuellar’s campaign office and home in Laredo were raided by the FBI in January 2022 as part of the Azerbaijan investigation. Cuellar’s attorney later said that federal authorities had informed Cuellar that he was not the target of that investigation.

Cuellar has issued a statement saying he and his wife are innocent of any wrongdoing and he is continuing to run for re-election to Congressional District 28.

Federal disclosures show Cuellar traveled to Azerbaijan in 2013 and two years later, announced a collaboration between an organization called Assembly of Friends of Azerbaijan and Texas A&M International University in Laredo. Under the agreement, university students immersed in oil and gas studies could take classes at the Baku Energy School in Azerbaijan’s capital.