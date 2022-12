Workers work on equipment at the West End Substation, at 6910 NC Hwy 211 in West End, N.C., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, where a serious attack on critical infrastructure has caused a power outage to many around Southern Pines, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

North Carolina’s Governor is denouncing the weekend attacks on two substations that initially knocked out power for over 40-thousand customers.

However, Roy Cooper stopped short of calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack. Despite that, he did agree with investigators that it was intentional.

Duke Energy estimates it could be Thursday before power is fully restored in Moore County, east of Charlotte.