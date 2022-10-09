NE Congressman Defends Herschel Walker

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker smiles during remarks during a campaign stop at Battle Lumber Co. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Wadley, Ga. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Congressman Don Bacon is urging GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker to “come clean” about abortion allegations from a former girlfriend.

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, the Nebraska Republican said “We all make mistakes” but he called on the Georgia Senate hopeful to “just be honest.” He also defended his GOP colleague over allegations that Walker had paid for a former girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009 when he has been strictly anti-abortion in his campaign.

Bacon said he supported Walker “more for the policy positions he’s going to take.”