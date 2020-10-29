Nearly 2 Million Without Power Across The South

(AP) — Nearly 2 million customers are without power across several southern states before dawn Thursday as Tropical Storm Zeta races through the region. According to the website PowerOutage.us, about 1.8 million are without power in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Georgia has the most with more than 800,000 in the dark. A fast-moving Zeta weakened to a tropical storm as it barreled northeast Thursday morning after ripping through Louisiana and Mississippi. The storm raged onshore Wednesday afternoon in the small village of Cocodrie in Louisiana as a strong Category 2 and then moved swiftly across the New Orleans area and into neighboring Mississippi