With less than three weeks to go before November 3rd, close to 20 million people have already voted in the 2020 election. That’s according to data reviewed by the United States Election Project out of the University of Florida.

When it comes to mail-in voting, nearly nine million ballots have been returned, almost five million by Democrats and more than two million by Republicans. The rest are from voters with no party affiliation. Over all, 51 million mail-in ballots have been requested.