Nearly 2,000 Inmates Escape In Attacks On Nigeria Prisons

(AP) – Nigerian authorities say nearly 2,000 inmates have broken out of jail after crowds attacked two prisons in the latest unrest to hit Africa’s most populous nation.

An Interior Ministry spokesman said Tuesday that two correctional centers had come under attack by protesters. He said that at last count 1,993 inmates were missing. The official said that large crowds bearing dangerous weapons had attacked the officers on guard duty at the facilities.

The announcement came as authorities in the megacity of Lagos prepared to put a 24-hour curfew into effect amid mounting unrest.