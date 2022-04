The Texas secretary of state’s office is reporting that Texas election officials rejected nearly 25-thousand mail-in ballots in the March 1st primary. Of nearly 200-thousand mail-in ballots in the state’s 254 counties, 24-thousand-636 were tossed out.

The primary was the first election in Texas since the state’s new election integrity law took effect. Most mail-in ballots were rejected because voters had failed to fill them out correctly.