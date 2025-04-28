Nearly A Dozen Killed In BC Attack

Visitors pay their respects at a memorial after a vehicle drove into a crowd during a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Police in Canada now say eleven people are dead after a vehicle plowed into a crowded street festival in Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday night.

Investigators say dozens of others were also injured when an SUV sped into a packed celebration at a Filipino block party. Authorities said a 30-year-old local man with a history of mental illness was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has offered his condolences to the Filipino community in Vancouver and called the attack “horrific.”