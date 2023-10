A Texas man, wanted for murder, has been caught at the border. Jesus Rios is accused of a 2020 shooting near Dallas. He was apparently hiding out in Mexico, but tried to come back across the bridge into El Paso.

Customs agents thought something about his I-D looked funny, so they sent him to a secondary inspection. Fingerprints turned up the warrants for his arrest. Rios was one of 22-wanted felons caught at that pedestrian bridge in the last week.