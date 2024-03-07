Nebraska Fugitive Sought In Deadly 2021 Edinburg Wreck Back Behind Bars

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Nebraska man on the run from a deadly drunk driving wreck in Edinburg more than 2-1/2 years ago has been apprehended.

The McAllen Monitor reports 32-year-old Tyrone Amos is back in the Hidalgo County jail and being held on intoxication manslaughter and assault charges. There are no details on his arrest but Amos fled to Omaha after he was released on bond and recently missed two court hearings.

Police say early the morning of May 4th 2021, Amos was drunk and high and driving the wrong way on northbound Expressway 281. Amos plowed his Chevrolet Trailblazer into a Dodge Ram. His vehicle burst into flames, and the wreck caused several other vehicles to crash.

The driver of one of those cars, 27-year-old Victor Bazan of Palmview, was killed. Amos is now being held without bond pending a hearing to revoke his previous bond.