Nebraska Man Convicted In Intoxicated Driving Death Of Palmview Man

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Guilty on all four counts. A Hidalgo County jury has convicted a Nebraska man in the intoxication-caused crash that killed a Palmview man more than three years ago.

Jurors deliberated about four hours over two days before convicting 33-year-old Tyrone Dewayne Amos of manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter, and two counts of intoxication assault.

Amos was driving the wrong way on Expressway 281 in Edinburg when his Chevrolet Trailblazer collided head-on with a Chevrolet Malibu early the morning of May 4th 2021. 27-year-old Victor Bazan, a passenger in the Malibu, was killed. His fiance who was driving was seriously injured, as was Amos. Prosecutors claimed Amos was drunk and high at the time of the fiery crash.