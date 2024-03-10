Nebraska Man Facing Bond Revocation Hearing In Deadly 2021 Edinburg Wreck

tory by TIM SULLIVAN

A Nebraska man is expected to be in court this week in connection with a deadly drunk driving wreck in Edinburg more than 2-1/2 years ago. 32-year-old Tyrone Amos is back in the Hidalgo County jail after being apprehended in Omaha last week.

An arrest warrant was issued for Amos for violating the conditions of his bond after he fled the county and missed two court hearings. Police say Amos was drunk and high and driving the wrong way on northbound Expressway 281 early the morning of May 4th 2021.

Amos plowed his Chevrolet Trailblazer into a Dodge Ram. His vehicle burst into flames, and the wreck caused several other vehicles to crash. The driver of one of those cars, 27-year-old Victor Bazan of Palmview, was killed. Amos is now being held without bond pending a hearing to revoke his previous bond.