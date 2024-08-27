LOCALTRENDING

Nebraska Man On Trial For 2021 Wreck That Killed Palmview Man

jsalinasBy 157 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Testimony is underway in the intoxication manslaughter and assault trial of a Nebraska man accused of killing a Palmview man and seriously injuring his fiance.

Prosecutors are trying to show that 33-year-old Tyrone Dewayne Amos was drunk and high when he was driving south on the northbound lanes of Expressway 281 in Edinburg early the morning of May 4th 2021. Amos crashed his Chevrolet Trailblazer into an oncoming pickup truck.

A Chevrolet Malibu then crashed into the accident scene, killing the passenger, 27-year-old Victor Bazan, and injuring his fiance. Defense attorneys say they’ll show that Amos wasn’t intoxicated at the time of the deadly wreck.

Assistant Principal Speaks Out After Student Assault

Previous article

First Rioter To Enter Capitol During Jan. 6 Attack Is Sentenced To Over 4 Years In Prison

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL