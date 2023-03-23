NATIONAL

Nebraska Trans Health Bill Advances, Despite Filibuster Vow

From left, Nebraska Sens. Jen Day and Danielle Conrad hug on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature during emotional debate of a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for anyone 18 and younger in the state on Thursday, March 23, 2023 in Lincoln, Neb. The contentious bill advanced Thursday, despite a threat by several lawmakers, including Day and Conrad, to filibuster the rest of the session if it moved forward. (AP Photo/Margery Beck)

(AP) — The Nebraska Legislature has advanced a contentious bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors, despite threats from several lawmakers that they would filibuster the rest of the session.

Thursday’s vote came on the third day of debate, in which lawmakers angrily accused one another of hypocrisy and a lack of collegiality. With the bill’s advancement, some lawmakers have vowed to join Omaha Sens. Megan Hunt and Machaela Cavanaugh in a promise to filibuster every bill that comes before lawmakers for the rest of the 90-day session.

The bill introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth would outlaw gender-affirming therapies such as hormone treatments and gender reassignment surgery for those 18 and younger.

