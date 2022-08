FILE - Eight-year-old Jeremiah Lennon picks at a sign that reads "Uvalde Strong" which he helped decorate and stuck on an electric pole in front of his home on May 28, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

While many Texas kids are going back to class, the summer will last a little longer in Uvalde where they’re shoring up security. There’s also a call to get counselors to the tiny town, which is still recovering from the murders of 19 students and two teachers.

Some kids who are being moved to a different campus are vulnerable and Lisa Descant with the group Communities in Schools says the people of Uvalde want those helpers to stay there.