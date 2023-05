Talks on the nation’s debt ceiling are paused after negotiators walked out of a meeting Friday.

Republican Congressman Garret Graves of Louisiana said, “We’ve decided to press pause because it’s just not productive.” When asked if meetings could restart Friday, a White House adviser said they are “playing by ear.”

Graves said he wasn’t sure if he would be meeting in person again over the weekend. Congress needs to raise the debt limit or the U.S. could potentially default as early as June 1st.