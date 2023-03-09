Netanyahu Airlifted To Airport After Protesters Block Road

(AP) — Israel’s prime minister has been airlifted to the country’s main international airport for an official overseas trip after throngs of protesters prevented him from driving there as they demonstrated against his contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary.

Protesters had made blocking Netanyahu’s route to the airport on Thursday a centerpiece of their intensifying efforts to oppose the legal changes. The optics of the Israeli leader having to make alternate travel plans were a win for the demonstrators, as the U.S. defense secretary is visiting Israel.

Demonstrators have been out protesting for more than two months and have launched a “day of resistance to dictatorship.” Critics say the overhaul plan will slide Israel toward authoritarianism.