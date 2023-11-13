WORLD

Netanyahu: Deal For Hostages “Possible”

jsalinasBy 134 views
0
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool, File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says there may be a deal in the works to free more hostages held by Hamas.

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, Netanyahu didn’t go into any detail, saying the chances of a deal are better the less he talks about it. He did say Israel was “not close at all” to any agreement until its forces began a ground operation into Gaza.

The prime minister was responding to reports of a possible deal for the release of as many as 80 women, children and the elderly being held captive. An estimated 240 hostages are currently being held by Hamas.

Battles Force Palestinians Out Of Hospitals In Gaza, Leaving Patients, Babies And Medics Stranded

Previous article

House Speaker Lays Out 2-Part Govt Funding Plan

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD