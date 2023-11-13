Netanyahu: Deal For Hostages “Possible”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says there may be a deal in the works to free more hostages held by Hamas.

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, Netanyahu didn’t go into any detail, saying the chances of a deal are better the less he talks about it. He did say Israel was “not close at all” to any agreement until its forces began a ground operation into Gaza.

The prime minister was responding to reports of a possible deal for the release of as many as 80 women, children and the elderly being held captive. An estimated 240 hostages are currently being held by Hamas.