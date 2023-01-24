Netanyahu Meets Jordan’s King In Surprise Trip Amid Tension

(AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a surprise trip to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah II. Tuesday marked Netanyahu’s first visit in over four years as he seeks to shore up ties that have strained since he took office at the helm of Israel’s most right-wing government in history.

The rare meeting between the leaders, who have long had a rocky relationship, comes as tensions grow over Israel’s new ultranationalist government, which took office late last year.

The talks centered around the status of a contested holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem sacred to both Jews and Muslims, Jordan indicated.