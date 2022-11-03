Netanyahu Set To Return To Power In Israel After PM Concedes

Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party, accompanied by his wife Sara waves to his supporters after first exit poll results for the Israeli Parliamentary election at his party's headquarters in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

(AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears set to return to power as head of Israel’s most right-wing government ever after winning this week’s national election.

The current caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid, conceded defeat on Thursday. Final results showed Netanyahu’s Likud Party and its ultranationalist and religious partners capturing a solid majority in Israel’s Knesset, or parliament.

The strong showing promised to end the political gridlock that has paralyzed Israel for the past three and a half years. But the planned agenda of the new government expected to take office promises to further polarize a deeply divided nation and risks antagonizing Israel’s closest allies abroad.