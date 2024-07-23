WORLD

Netanyahu Signals Cease-Fire Deal Could Be Shaping Up As Deaths Top 39,000

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Dec. 24, 2023. Netanyahu's visit to Washington this week is looming as a particularly fraught one between two allies. The Israeli leader is coming to address Congress Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at a moment of extreme political flux in the United States. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool, File)

(AP)–Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled that a cease-fire deal that would free dozens of hostages in Gaza could be taking shape. Netanyahu is in Washington, where he is to address Congress.

The Israeli military has ordered the evacuation of part of a crowded area in the Gaza Strip it had designated a humanitarian zone,. The Health Ministry in Gaza says over 39,000 Palestinians have been killed in the nine-month war.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States are pushing Israel and Hamas toward a phased deal that would stop the fighting and free remaining hostages. Netanyahu’s office has said a negotiating team will be sent to continue talks Thursday.

In China, Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah signed a declaration on forming a unity government and ending a long rift. But previous declarations have failed, including a similar deal in 2011.

