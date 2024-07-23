Netanyahu Signals Cease-Fire Deal Could Be Shaping Up As Deaths Top 39,000

The Israeli military has ordered the evacuation of part of a crowded area in the Gaza Strip it had designated a humanitarian zone,. The Health Ministry in Gaza says over 39,000 Palestinians have been killed in the nine-month war.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States are pushing Israel and Hamas toward a phased deal that would stop the fighting and free remaining hostages. Netanyahu’s office has said a negotiating team will be sent to continue talks Thursday.

In China, Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah signed a declaration on forming a unity government and ending a long rift. But previous declarations have failed, including a similar deal in 2011.