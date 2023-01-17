Netherlands Says It Will Send Patriot Assistance To Ukraine

(AP) — Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a meeting with President Joe Biden said that the Netherlands plans to “join” the U.S. and Germany’s efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems.

Rutte in a brief appearance with Biden before reporters did not detail whether the Dutch are expected to send Patriot systems, take part in training or offer some other assistance related to deployment of Patriots. Rutte said he also spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday about the Netherland’s efforts.

The Dutch government did not immediately provide clarity about Rutte’s comments about how the Netherland’s plans to assist the effort to provide Ukraine with Patriots.