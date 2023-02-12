WORLD

Neutral Austria Under Pressure To Get Tougher On Russia

FILE - Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, on Oct. 20, 2022. Neutral Austria has come under heavy criticism for granting visas to sanctioned Russian lawmakers for a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna from Feb. 23 until Feb. 24, 2023. The issue highlights the delicate balancing act the European country has engaged in while trying to maintain its longstanding position of military neutrality during the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

(AP) — Neutral Austria has come under heavy criticism for granting visas that will allow sanctioned Russian lawmakers to attend a Vienna meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The issue highlights the delicate balancing act the European country has engaged in while trying to maintain its longstanding position of military neutrality during the war in Ukraine. The Austrian government has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while stressing the need to maintain diplomatic relations with Moscow.

In a letter to Austria’s chancellor and other officials, 81 delegates from 20 countries called upon the Austrian government to prohibit the participation of the sanctioned Russian individuals at the upcoming OSCE meeting.

