Nevada GOP Censures Elections Official Who Defended Results

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2016, file photo, Nevada's Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. Nevada's Republican Party voted to censure the secretary of state, accusing her of failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. She says there was no fraud and that her own party is attacking her for refusing to "put my thumb on the scale of democracy." Cegavske, the only Republican statewide office holder in Nevada, said members of her party are disappointed with the election results and believe fraud occurred "despite a complete lack of evidence to support that belief." (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

(AP) — Nevada’s Republican Party voted to censure the secretary of state, accusing her of failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. She says there was no widespread fraud and that her own party is attacking her for refusing to put her “thumb on the scale of democracy.”

Barbara Cegavske, the only Republican statewide office holder in Nevada, said members of her party are disappointed with the election results and believe fraud occurred “despite a complete lack of evidence to support that belief.”

Cegavske has repeatedly defended the results that show now-President Joe Biden won the state as reliable and accurate despite attacks from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans.